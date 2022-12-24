Regex Tester

A simple app for testing regular expressions

A regular expression is a special text string that describes a search pattern. Regex Tester shows all matches of search pattern in a string.

நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~96 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு20 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது9,395
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்https://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester
உதவிhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester/issues
மொழிபெயர்ப்பில் பங்களிக்கவும்https://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester/issues
கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.regextester

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.regextester
