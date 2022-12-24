Melody

Artem Anufrij மூலம்
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's

A very fast music player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports online radios and downloading album covers

Features:

  • Show all Albums from your library
  • Group tracks by Artists
  • Manage your Playlists
  • Listen to online Radio
  • Audio CD support
  • Manage your MTP device
  • ID3-Tag support

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 2.2.1

நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~98 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு21 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது20,103
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்http://anufrij.org/melody/
உதவிhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic/issues
மொழிபெயர்ப்பில் பங்களிக்கவும்https://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்https://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic
musicplaylistradio