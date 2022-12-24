Melody
Artem Anufrij மூலம்
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's
A very fast music player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports online radios and downloading album covers
Features:
- Show all Albums from your library
- Group tracks by Artists
- Manage your Playlists
- Listen to online Radio
- Audio CD support
- Manage your MTP device
- ID3-Tag support
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 2.2.1
கிட்டத்தட்ட 4 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~98 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு21 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது20,103
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
