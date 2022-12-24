Dynamic Wallpaper Creator
Alex Kryuchkov மூலம்
Simple dynamic wallpaper creator
A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.0.10
3 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~100 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு46 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது3,158
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Alex Kryuchkov வழங்கும் பிற செயலிகள்மேலும்
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்