Dynamic Wallpaper Creator

Simple dynamic wallpaper creator

A program for creating dynamic wallpapers from a sequence of individual static images. As a result of the program, a file in XML format is obtained, which can be specified as wallpaper in the additional settings of the GNOME environment.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.0.10

3 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~100 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு46 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது3,158
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்http://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator
உதவிhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்http://github.com/alexkdeveloper/dwxmlcreator/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.dwxmlcreator
