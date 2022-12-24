Soma Radio
Alex Kryuchkov மூலம்
A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.2.6
3 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~162 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு84 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது10,879
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
