Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations

The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.0.9

3 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~84 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு34 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது1,801
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
திட்ட இணையதளம்http://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum
உதவிhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
ஒரு சிக்கலைப் புகாரளிக்கவும்http://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
வெளிப்படுத்துhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

கைமுறை நிறுவல்

நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

ரன்

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum