Astronum
Alex Kryuchkov மூலம்
Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations
The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.0.9
3 மாதங்களுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~84 KB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு34 KB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது1,801
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
