Tank Warriors
Endless Studios மூலம்
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.3
சுமார் 4 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~495 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு108 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது21,321
உரிமம்உரிமையுடையது
Endless Studios வழங்கும் பிற செயலிகள்
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்