The Passage
Endless Studios மூலம்
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game
You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 2.0
3 ஆண்டுகளுக்கு முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~476 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு102 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது13,950
உரிமம்உரிமையுடையது
