Tauno Serial Plotter
Tauno Erik மூலம்
Simple serial plotter for Arduino and others similar devices.
Features:
- Simple user interface
- Plotting of multiple variables, with different colors for each
- Can plot both integers and floats
- Can plot negative values
- Auto-scrolls the Time scale (X axis)
- Auto-resizes the Data scale (Y axis)
Incoming serial data should be string. Ending with new line character. Numbers (int and float) can be separated with almost any character. Like: "label2la15be17el28/31/42/54 78\n" or "a2b1.5c1.7d2.8/3.1/4.2/5.4 7.8\n". But not with - unless it is a negative number: "-10\"
பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 1.18.7
1 வருடம் முன்பு
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~69 MB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு20 MB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டிடக்கலைகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவுகிறது3,422
உரிமம்GNU General Public License v3.0 or later
காலப்போக்கில் நிறுவப்படும்
கைமுறை நிறுவல்
நிறுவுவதற்கு முன் அமைவு வழிகாட்டியைப் பின்பற்றுவதை உறுதிசெய்யவும்