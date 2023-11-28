Flathub Logo

Tauno Monitor

Tauno Erik மூலம்
taunoerik.art
நிறுவு

Simple stand-alone serial port monitor.

A Simple stand-alone serial port monitor for the GNOME desktop. It aims to be beginner friendly, small and easy to use. Not feature-rich and professional. Remembers the last settings (Theme, Baud Rate, Port etc.). Depending on your system you may need to add a user to dialout group to open serial ports: <code> sudo usermod -a -G dialout $USER </code>>

பதிப்பில் மாற்றங்கள் 0.1.8

9 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு
(8 நாட்களுக்கு முன்பு கட்டப்பட்டது)
  • சேஞ்ச்லாக் வழங்கப்படவில்லை

  • சமூகத்தாள் கட்டப்பட்டது

    இந்த பயன்பாடு தன்னார்வத் தொண்டர்களின் சமூகத்தால் திறந்த வெளியில் உருவாக்கப்பட்டது, மேலும் GNU General Public License v3.0 or later இன் கீழ் வெளியிடப்பட்டது.
    ஈடுபடுங்கள்
நிறுவப்பட்ட அளவு~803 KiB
பதிவிறக்க அளவு273.59 KiB
கிடைக்கக்கூடிய கட்டமைப்புகள்aarch64, x86_64
நிறுவல்கள்235

Tauno Erik வழங்கும் பிற பயன்பாடுகள்

குறிச்சொற்கள்:
linuxflatpak