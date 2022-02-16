Flathub Logo

Frog Squash

nga Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
An addictive crossy roads game with a twist

Do you have what it takes to cross these treacherous roads? You must dodge arrows, saws, and fire balls and not get squashed! Choose from eight different animals to cross these perilous roads. The key is survival to amass lots of loot and once you master the roads, hack your animal's AI and go farther than ever before!

Ndryshime në versionin 1.2

mbi 4 vite më parë
(Montuar pothuajse 2 vite më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Pronësor

    Ky aplikacion s’është hartuar si burim i hapët, ndaj vetëm zhvilluesit e tij e dinë se si funksionon. Mund të jetë jo i sigurt, përmes rrugësh që është e vështirë të pikasen dhe mund të ndryshojë pa u vënë re.
Madhësi i instaluar~88.6 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi27.49 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime27 227
