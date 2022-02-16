Aqueducts
nga Endless Studios
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!
All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...
Ndryshime në versionin 1.2.2
mbi 4 vite më parë
(Montuar pothuajse 2 vite më parë)
- S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh
Madhësi i instaluar~447.77 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi115.54 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime42 616