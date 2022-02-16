Flathub Logo

Aqueducts

nga Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!

All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...

Ndryshime në versionin 1.2.2

mbi 4 vite më parë
(Montuar pothuajse 2 vite më parë)
  • S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh

  • Pronësor

    Ky aplikacion s’është hartuar si burim i hapët, ndaj vetëm zhvilluesit e tij e dinë se si funksionon. Mund të jetë jo i sigurt, përmes rrugësh që është e vështirë të pikasen dhe mund të ndryshojë pa u vënë re.
