Midnightmare Teddy
nga Endless Network
Shoot and survive
You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!
Ndryshime në versionin 1.0
pothuajse 5 vite më parë
(Montuar mbi 2 vite më parë)
- S’u dha regjistër ndryshimesh
Madhësi i instaluar~132.19 MiB
Madhësi Shkarkimi38 MiB
Arkitektura të Mundshmex86_64
Instalime15 594