Sudoku
Alex Kryuchkov ගෙන්
Sudoku game
The goal of Sudoku is to fill in a 9×9 grid with digits so that each column, row, and 3×3 section contain the numbers between 1 to 9. At the beginning of the game, the 9×9 grid will have some of the squares filled in. Your job is to use logic to fill in the missing digits and complete the grid. A move is incorrect if:
- Any row contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
- Any column contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
- Any 3×3 grid contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
1.0.6 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
3 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~250 KB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය133 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන5,664
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Alex Kryuchkov ගෙන් වෙනත් යෙදුම්තව
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න