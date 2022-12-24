Sudoku

Alex Kryuchkov ගෙන්
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Sudoku game

The goal of Sudoku is to fill in a 9×9 grid with digits so that each column, row, and 3×3 section contain the numbers between 1 to 9. At the beginning of the game, the 9×9 grid will have some of the squares filled in. Your job is to use logic to fill in the missing digits and complete the grid. A move is incorrect if:

  • Any row contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
  • Any column contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9
  • Any 3×3 grid contains more than one of the same number from 1 to 9

1.0.6 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

3 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~250 KB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය133 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන5,664
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku
උදව්https://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku/issues
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/sudoku/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.sudoku
