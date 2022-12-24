Soma Radio

Alex Kryuchkov ගෙන්
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
ස්ථාපනය
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com

A simple radio with a clear and concise interface. You can listen to your favorite stations, add new ones, edit existing ones and delete unnecessary ones. 43 stations from the site somafm.com already embedded in the application. You can record radio stations to an mp3 file.

1.2.6 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

3 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~162 KB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය84 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන10,879
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm
උදව්http://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/somafm/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

Alex Kryuchkov ගෙන් වෙනත් යෙදුම්

තව

Radio

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Recorder

Simple audio recorder
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Desktop Files Creator

Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Notepad

Easy to create text notes
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Sudoku

Sudoku game
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Dynamic Wallpaper Creator

Simple dynamic wallpaper creator
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.somafm
අනන්‍යන:
audiomusicplayerradio