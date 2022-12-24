Recorder
Alex Kryuchkov ගෙන්
Simple audio recorder
A program for recording audio in mp3 format. Just turn on your favorite track in some Internet service and run this program. The program also provides the ability to listen to recordings.
1.0.12 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
3 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~198 KB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය66 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන10,499
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
