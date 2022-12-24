Relaxator

Alex Kryuchkov ගෙන්
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

1.0.8 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

3 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~57 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය57 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන3,034
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
උදව්http://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator