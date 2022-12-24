Forgetpass
Alex Kryuchkov ගෙන්
Simple password generator for websites
You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.
1.0.13 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
3 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~66 KB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය26 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන2,164
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
