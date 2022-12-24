Forgetpass

Alex Kryuchkov ගෙන්
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
ස්ථාපනය

Simple password generator for websites

You don't need to remember passwords anymore! All you need is a website name and a keyword that is easy to remember. The program will generate a strong password, and if you need it again, just enter the above data and you will get the same password.

1.0.13 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

3 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~66 KB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය26 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන2,164
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass
උදව්http://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/forgetpass/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

Alex Kryuchkov ගෙන් වෙනත් යෙදුම්

තව

Radio

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Recorder

Simple audio recorder
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Desktop Files Creator

Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Notepad

Easy to create text notes
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Sudoku

Sudoku game
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.forgetpass
අනන්‍යන:
derivegeneratemanagerpasswordsecurity