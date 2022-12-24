Astronum

Alex Kryuchkov ගෙන්
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
ස්ථාපනය
  • තිරසේයාව
  • තිරසේයාව

Program for simple astrological and numerological calculations

The application allows you to calculate the numbers of the name and birth, the psychomatrix and the signs of some horoscopes.

1.0.9 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

3 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~84 KB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය34 KB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන1,805
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum
උදව්http://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/astronum/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

Alex Kryuchkov ගෙන් වෙනත් යෙදුම්

තව

Radio

A simple radio with stations from the website radio-browser.info
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Recorder

Simple audio recorder
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Desktop Files Creator

Simple app for creating desktop files on GNU/Linux
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Notepad

Easy to create text notes
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Soma Radio

A simple radio with built-in stations from the website somafm.com
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

Sudoku

Sudoku game
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.astronum