Bilal Elmoussaoui ගෙන්
belmoussaoui.com
Save and read web articles

Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.

  • Add new articles
  • Archive an article
  • Delete an article
  • Favorite an article

It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.

0.4.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

2 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~9 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය3 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන6,390
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later
පරිවර්තනයට දායකවන්නhttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/read-it-later/
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater
අනන්‍යන:
articlegnomegtkofflinewallabagweb