Read It Later
Bilal Elmoussaoui ගෙන්
Save and read web articles
Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.
- Add new articles
- Archive an article
- Delete an article
- Favorite an article
It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.
0.4.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
2 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~9 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය3 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන6,390
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
