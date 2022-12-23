Authenticator

Bilal Elmoussaoui ගෙන්
belmoussaoui.com
Generate Two-Factor Codes

Simple application for generating Two-Factor Authentication Codes.

Features:

  • Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support
  • SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support
  • QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot
  • Lock the application with a password
  • Beautiful UI
  • GNOME Shell search provider
  • Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator

4.2.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

6 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~28 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය10 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන73,337
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Authenticator
පරිවර්තනයට දායකවන්නhttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/authenticator/
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/Authenticator/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.Authenticator
අනන්‍යන:
2faauthenticationgtkgnomeotptotpverification