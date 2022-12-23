Authenticator
Generate Two-Factor Codes
Simple application for generating Two-Factor Authentication Codes.
Features:
- Time-based/Counter-based/Steam methods support
- SHA-1/SHA-256/SHA-512 algorithms support
- QR code scanner using a camera or from a screenshot
- Lock the application with a password
- Beautiful UI
- GNOME Shell search provider
- Backup/Restore from/into known applications like FreeOTP+, Aegis (encrypted / plain-text), andOTP, Google Authenticator
4.2.0 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
