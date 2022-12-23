Decoder
Bilal Elmoussaoui ගෙන්
Scan and Generate QR Codes
Fancy yet simple QR Codes scanner and generator.
Features:
- QR Code generation
- Scanning with a camera
- Scanning from a screenshot
- Parses and displays QR code content when possible
0.3.3 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්
3 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්රමාණය~17 MB
බාගතවන ප්රමාණය7 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන56,408
බලපත්රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Bilal Elmoussaoui ගෙන් වෙනත් යෙදුම්තව
GNOME සමූහයෙහි වෙනත් යෙදුම්තව
අතිකාල ස්ථාපන
අතින් ස්ථාපනය
ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න