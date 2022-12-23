Decoder

Scan and Generate QR Codes

Fancy yet simple QR Codes scanner and generator.

Features:

  • QR Code generation
  • Scanning with a camera
  • Scanning from a screenshot
  • Parses and displays QR code content when possible

0.3.3 අනුවාදයෙහි වෙනස්කම්

3 months ago
ස්ථාපිත ප්‍රමාණය~17 MB
බාගතවන ප්‍රමාණය7 MB
තිබෙන නිර්මාණ ශිල්පaarch64, x86_64
ස්ථාපන56,408
බලපත්‍රයGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
ව්‍යාපෘතියේ අඩවියhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/decoder/
පරිවර්තනයට දායකවන්නhttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/decoder/
ගැටලු වාර්තාවhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/decoder/-/issues
ව්‍යක්තයhttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.Decoder

අතිකාල ස්ථාපන

අතින් ස්ථාපනය

ස්ථාපනයට පෙර පිහිටුවීමේ මාර්ගෝපදේශය අනුගමනය කරන්න

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.Decoder

ධාවනය

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.Decoder
අනන්‍යන:
codegenerateqrscan