Turkman Linux
Install Flatpak
To install Flatpak on Turkman Linux, run the following in a terminal:
Emerge way # ymp install build-base --no-emerge # ymp install flatpak No emerge way # ymp install flatpak --no-emerge
Enable services
To enable services on Turkman Linux, run the following in a terminal:
# rc-service add devfs # rc-service add fuse # rc-service add hostname
Add the Flathub repository
Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run:
$ flatpak --user remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo
Restart
To complete setup, restart your system. Now all you have to do is install some apps!
Note: graphical installation of Flatpak apps may not be possible with Turkman Linux.