Flathub Logo

Turkman Linux

  1. Install Flatpak

    To install Flatpak on Turkman Linux, run the following in a terminal:

    
      Emerge way
      # ymp install build-base --no-emerge
      # ymp install flatpak
      No emerge way
      # ymp install flatpak --no-emerge

  2. Enable services

    To enable services on Turkman Linux, run the following in a terminal:

    
      # rc-service add devfs
      # rc-service add fuse
      # rc-service add hostname

  3. Add the Flathub repository

    Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run:

    
       $ flatpak --user remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

  4. Restart

    To complete setup, restart your system. Now all you have to do is install some apps!

    Note: graphical installation of Flatpak apps may not be possible with Turkman Linux.