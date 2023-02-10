Flathub Logo

Warp

by Fina Wilke
drey.app
Install

Fast and secure file transfer

Warp allows you to securely send files to each other via the internet or local network by exchanging a word-based code.

The best transfer method will be determined using the “Magic Wormhole” protocol which includes local network transfer if possible.

Features

  • Send files between multiple devices
  • Every file transfer is encrypted
  • Directly transfer files on the local network if possible
  • An internet connection is required
  • QR Code support
  • Compatibility with the Magic Wormhole command line client and all other compatible apps

Modificări în versiune 0.5.4

3 luni în urmă
Dimensiune instalată~8 MB
Dimensiune descărcării3 MB
Arhitecturi disponibileaarch64, x86_64
Instalării49.329
LicențăGNU General Public License v3.0 only
Site-ul proiectuluihttps://apps.gnome.org/app/app.drey.Warp/
Contactază-nehttps://matrix.to/#/#warp:gnome.org
Raportează o problemăhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/warp/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/app.drey.Warp

Instalării de a lungul timpului

Tags:
gtkgnomemagic-wormholewormhole