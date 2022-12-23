Tank Warriors
od Endless Studios
Driving, shooting, explosions, and programming - all in one game
Take charge of your own personal tank to battle your way through multilevel arenas, defeating the enemy, and completing objectives. Upgrade your tanks to be faster, tougher, and more powerful than your opponents!. Hack your tank's AI to outsmart the enemy's tank to become reigning champion! Build your tank fleet, with real code... can you outsmart your own AI?
Zmiany w wersji 1.3
około 4 lata temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~495 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania108 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje21 321
LicencjaWłasnościowe
