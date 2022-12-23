The Passage

od Endless Studios
endlessnetwork.com
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game

You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.

Zmiany w wersji 2.0

ponad 3 lata temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~476 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania102 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje13 950
LicencjaWłasnościowe
Strona projektuhttps://terminaltwo.com
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.passage

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

