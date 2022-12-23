Midnightmare Teddy

od Endless Network
endlessnetwork.com
Zainstaluj
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu
  • Zrzut ekranu

Shoot and survive

You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!

Zmiany w wersji 1.0

ponad 4 lata temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~139 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania40 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje13 781
LicencjaWłasnościowe
Strona projektuhttps://terminaltwo.com/
Manifest aplikacjihttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

Instalacje na przestrzeni czasu

Instalacja manualna

Przed instalacją, odwiedź instrukcję konfiguracji

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

Uruchomienie

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy