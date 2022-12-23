Fablemaker
od Endless Studios
Enter the world of Aesop's fables like never before! Interactive stories where you can customize characters, texts and sounds, hacking into its code in this absorbing and educational app.
Pop open the magical pages that offer a new approach to interacting with the beloved Aesop's Fables! Read and touch these time honored stories and then hack the pages to make them your own. The art, sounds and text can all be hacked, creating your unique fables you can share with others.
Zmiany w wersji 1.2
około 4 lata temu
Rozmiar po instalacji~885 MB
Rozmiar do pobrania252 MB
Dostępne architekturyx86_64
Instalacje5866
LicencjaWłasnościowe
