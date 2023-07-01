Flathub Logo

The Passage

Endless Studios ਵਲੋਂ
endlessnetwork.com
Hack your way through this side scrolling action adventure shooting game

You've landed on a mysterious planet with one mission; find the secret map to locate the hidden bunker. Can you find it? Hack the world to cross perilous lands and the obstacles within. Play to find out if can outsmart the passage.

2.0 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

almost 4 years ago
(Built almost 2 years ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • ਪਰੋਪਰੇਟਰੀ

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
