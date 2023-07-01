Flathub Logo

Dragon’s Apprentice

Endless Studios ਵਲੋਂ
endlessnetwork.com
An RPG like puzzle solving dungeon crawling game, and more!

An evil force has spread its way across the land of Ovun and is threatening to destroy this peaceful city. Be the hero that Ovun needs! Unlock the secrets of the hidden Dragon Temples and awaken the dragon, Dalfur. Only with this dragon will you defeat the evil Shadow Warlord and his minions, the Shadow Fiends.

1.1 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

over 4 years ago
(Built almost 2 years ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • ਪਰੋਪਰੇਟਰੀ

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~2.1 GiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ978.4 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇx86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ16,474
Tags:
linuxflatpak