Flathub Logo

Aqueducts

Endless Studios ਵਲੋਂ
endlessnetwork.com
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰੋ

An immersive puzzle adventure game where you hack your way to saving the day!

All the water has disappeared from your village and it's up to you to save the day! Go on an adventure to connect the water pipes and bring water back to your village. Solve puzzles and hack your way through 15 levels of fun and challenging islands. You may discover that you'll learn some things along the way...

1.2.2 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

over 4 years ago
(Built almost 2 years ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • ਪਰੋਪਰੇਟਰੀ

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~447.77 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ115.54 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇx86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ41,714
Tags:
casualgameprogrammingpuzzlelinuxflatpak