Flathub Logo

Midnightmare Teddy

Endless Network ਵਲੋਂ
endlessnetwork.com
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰੋ

Shoot and survive

You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!

1.0 ਵਰਜ਼ਨ ਵਿੱਚ ਤਬਦੀਲੀਆਂ

almost 5 years ago
(Built over 2 years ago)
  • No changelog provided

  • ਪਰੋਪਰੇਟਰੀ

    This app is not developed in the open, so only its developers know how it works. It may be insecure in ways that are hard to detect, and it may change without oversight.
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ ਕਰਨ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ~132.19 MiB
ਡਾਊਨਲੋਡ ਦਾ ਆਕਾਰ38 MiB
ਮੌਜੂਦਾ ਢਾਂਚੇx86_64
ਇੰਸਟਾਲ15,344

Endless Network ਵਲੋਂ ਹੋਰ ਐਪਾਂ

Tags:
linuxflatpak