Ubuntu

  1. Install Flatpak

    To install Flatpak on Ubuntu 18.10 (Cosmic Cuttlefish) or later, simply run:

    
      $ sudo apt install flatpak

    With older Ubuntu versions, the official Flatpak PPA is the recommended way to install Flatpak. To install it, run the following in a terminal:

    
      $ sudo add-apt-repository ppa:flatpak/stable
      $ sudo apt update
      $ sudo apt install flatpak

  2. Install the Software Flatpak plugin

    The Flatpak plugin for the Software app makes it possible to install apps without needing the command line. To install, run:

    
      $ sudo apt install gnome-software-plugin-flatpak

    Note: the Software app is distributed as a Snap since Ubuntu 20.04 and does not support graphical installation of Flatpak apps. Installing the Flatpak plugin will also install a deb version of Software and result in two Software apps being installed at the same time.

  3. Add the Flathub repository

    Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run:

    
      $ flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo

  4. Restart

    To complete setup, restart your system. Now all you have to do is install some apps!