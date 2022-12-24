Warble
per Andrew Vojak
The word-guessing game
Figure out the word before your guesses run out!
- Three difficulty levels
- Almost 5k possible answers
- Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off
Modificacions dins la version 2.0.1
fa 9 meses
Talha installada~53 MB
Talha del telecargament12 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions4,037
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
