Warble

per Andrew Vojak
Installar
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran

The word-guessing game

Figure out the word before your guesses run out!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • Almost 5k possible answers
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Modificacions dins la version 2.0.1

fa 9 meses
Talha installada~53 MB
Talha del telecargament12 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions4,037
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/avojak/warble
Ajudahttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/avojak/warble/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.warble

Autras aplicacions de Andrew Vojak

Paint Spill

The color-filling puzzle game

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.warble

Executar

flatpak run com.github.avojak.warble
Tags:
gamepuzzlewordwordle