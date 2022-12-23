Paint Spill

per Andrew Vojak
  • Captura d’ecran
The color-filling puzzle game

Fill the board with all the same color!

  • Three difficulty levels
  • "Zen Mode" for relaxing and uninterrupted play
  • Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off

Modificacions dins la version 1.1.0

fa environ 1 an
Talha installada~46 MB
Talha del telecargament11 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions1,630
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill
Ajudahttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/avojak/paint-spill/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.avojak.paint-spill

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.avojak.paint-spill

Executar

flatpak run com.github.avojak.paint-spill
Tags:
colorgamepuzzle