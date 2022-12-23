Paint Spill
per Andrew Vojak
The color-filling puzzle game
Fill the board with all the same color!
- Three difficulty levels
- "Zen Mode" for relaxing and uninterrupted play
- Need a break? Close the game and automatically pick back up where you left off
Modificacions dins la version 1.1.0
fa environ 1 an
Talha installada~46 MB
Talha del telecargament11 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions1,630
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
