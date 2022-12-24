Regex Tester

A simple app for testing regular expressions

A regular expression is a special text string that describes a search pattern. Regex Tester shows all matches of search pattern in a string.

Modificacions dins la version 0.1.5

fa mai de 5 ans
Talha installada~96 MB
Talha del telecargament20 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions9,395
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttps://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester
Ajudahttps://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester/issues
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.regextester

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.regextester

Executar

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.regextester
