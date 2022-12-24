Melody

per Artem Anufrij
InstallarDonar
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran

A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's

A very fast music player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports online radios and downloading album covers

Features:

  • Show all Albums from your library
  • Group tracks by Artists
  • Manage your Playlists
  • Listen to online Radio
  • Audio CD support
  • Manage your MTP device
  • ID3-Tag support

Modificacions dins la version 2.2.1

fa gaireben 4 ans
Talha installada~98 MB
Talha del telecargament21 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions20,103
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Site web del projèctehttp://anufrij.org/melody/
Ajudahttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic/issues
Contribuir a las traduccionshttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic
Senhalar un problèmahttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic

Executar

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic
Tags:
musicplaylistradio