Melody
per Artem Anufrij
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's
A very fast music player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports online radios and downloading album covers
Features:
- Show all Albums from your library
- Group tracks by Artists
- Manage your Playlists
- Listen to online Radio
- Audio CD support
- Manage your MTP device
- ID3-Tag support
Modificacions dins la version 2.2.1
fa gaireben 4 ans
Talha installada~98 MB
Talha del telecargament21 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasaarch64, x86_64
Installacions20,103
LicénciaGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Autras aplicacions de Artem Anufrij
Installacion al larg temps
Installacion manuala
Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing