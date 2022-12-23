Missile Math

A plane flying shooter game

Test your aerial maneuvers to be the best pilot in the skies. Blast enemy airplanes and avoid rapid fire while flying. Play Math Mode to outwit your enemies using your quick number and computational skills.

Modificacions dins la version 1.0

fa environ 4 ans
Talha installada~152 MB
Talha del telecargament41 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions14,426
LicénciaProprietari
Site web del projèctehttps://terminaltwo.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.missilemath

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.missilemath

Executar

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.missilemath