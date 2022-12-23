Midnightmare Teddy

per Endless Network
endlessnetwork.com
Installar
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran
  • Captura d’ecran

Shoot and survive

You're in a dream...or maybe a nightmare! All of the toys have come alive and are chasing you. Fight them off and run to survive for as long as you can. Want the ultimate challenge? Try out Math Mode and use your number skills as a weapon to fight back the evil toys!

Modificacions dins la version 1.0

fa mai de 4 ans
Talha installada~139 MB
Talha del telecargament40 MB
Arquitecturas disponiblasx86_64
Installacions13,781
LicénciaProprietari
Site web del projèctehttps://terminaltwo.com/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

Installacion al larg temps

Installacion manuala

Make sure to follow the setup guide before installing

flatpak install flathub com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy

Executar

flatpak run com.endlessnetwork.MidnightmareTeddy