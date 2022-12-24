Regex Tester

door Artem Anufrij
InstallerenDoneren

A simple app for testing regular expressions

A regular expression is a special text string that describes a search pattern. Regex Tester shows all matches of search pattern in a string.

Wijzigingen in versie 0.1.5

meer dan 5 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~96 MB
Download­grootte20 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties9.395
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester
Hulphttps://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester/issues
Helpen met vertalenhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/regextester/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.regextester

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.regextester

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.regextester
Tags:
expressionsregexregular