Melody

door Artem Anufrij
A music player for listening to local music files, online radios and audio CD's

A very fast music player designed extra for large local libraries which also supports online radios and downloading album covers

Features:

  • Show all Albums from your library
  • Group tracks by Artists
  • Manage your Playlists
  • Listen to online Radio
  • Audio CD support
  • Manage your MTP device
  • ID3-Tag support

Wijzigingen in versie 2.2.1

bijna 4 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~98 MB
Download­grootte21 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties20.103
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttp://anufrij.org/melody/
Hulphttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic/issues
Helpen met vertalenhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/playmymusic/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.playmymusic
Tags:
musicplaylistradio