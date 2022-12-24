GraphUI

door Artem Anufrij
InstallerenDoneren

Graph Visualization

Graph visualization based on graphviz with included a text editor and a preview area

Supported types:

  • dot
  • neato
  • fdp
  • sfdp
  • twopi

Shortcuts:

  • F5: Compile
  • Ctrl+N: New File
  • Ctrl+O: Open File
  • Ctrl+S: Save File

Wijzigingen in versie 1.1.1

bijna 4 jaar geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~100 MB
Download­grootte21 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties4.805
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://artemanufrij.github.io
Hulphttps://github.com/artemanufrij/graphui/issues
Helpen met vertalenhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/graphui
Probleem meldenhttps://github.com/artemanufrij/graphui/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.artemanufrij.graphui

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.github.artemanufrij.graphui

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.github.artemanufrij.graphui
Tags:
drawgraphvisual