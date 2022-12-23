Read It Later

Save and read web articles

Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.

  • Add new articles
  • Archive an article
  • Delete an article
  • Favorite an article

It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.

Geïnstalleerde grootte~9 MB
Download­grootte3 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties6.390
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later
Helpen met vertalenhttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/read-it-later/
Probleem meldenhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/read-it-later/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.ReadItLater
