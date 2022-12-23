Read It Later
door Bilal Elmoussaoui
Save and read web articles
Read It Later, is a simple Wallabag client. It has the basic features to manage your articles.
- Add new articles
- Archive an article
- Delete an article
- Favorite an article
It also comes with a nice on eyes reader mode that supports code syntax highlighting and a dark mode.
Wijzigingen in versie 0.4.0
2 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~9 MB
Downloadgrootte3 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties6.390
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Andere apps door Bilal ElmoussaouiMeer
Andere apps in de GNOME-groepMeer
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
Handmatige installatie
Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren