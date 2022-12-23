Decoder
door Bilal Elmoussaoui
Scan and Generate QR Codes
Fancy yet simple QR Codes scanner and generator.
Features:
- QR Code generation
- Scanning with a camera
- Scanning from a screenshot
- Parses and displays QR code content when possible
Wijzigingen in versie 0.3.3
3 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~17 MB
Downloadgrootte7 MB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties56.408
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Installaties ter verloop van tijd
