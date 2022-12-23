Obfuscate

door Bilal Elmoussaoui
belmoussaoui.com
InstallerenDoneren

Censor private information

Obfuscate lets you redact your private information from any image.

Wijzigingen in versie 0.0.9

ongeveer 2 maanden geleden
Geïnstalleerde grootte~2 MB
Download­grootte791 KB
Beschikbare architecturenaarch64, x86_64
Aantal installaties44.610
LicentieGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Project­websitehttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/obfuscate/
Helpen met vertalenhttps://l10n.gnome.org/module/obfuscate/
Probleem meldenhttps://gitlab.gnome.org/World/obfuscate/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.belmoussaoui.Obfuscate

Installaties ter verloop van tijd

Handmatige installatie

Volg de installatie-instructies alvorens te installeren

flatpak install flathub com.belmoussaoui.Obfuscate

Uitvoeren

flatpak run com.belmoussaoui.Obfuscate
Tags:
censorimageobfuscateprivate