With older Ubuntu versions, the official Flatpak PPA is the recommended way to install Flatpak. To install it, run the following in a terminal:

Install the Software Flatpak plugin

The Flatpak plugin for the Software app makes it possible to install apps without needing the command line. To install, run:

$ sudo apt install gnome-software-plugin-flatpak

Note: the Software app is distributed as a Snap since Ubuntu 20.04 and does not support graphical installation of Flatpak apps. Installing the Flatpak plugin will also install a deb version of Software and result in two Software apps being installed at the same time.