Mageia
Install Flatpak
A flatpak package is available for Mageia 6 and newer. To install with DNF, run the following as root:
# dnf install flatpak
Or, to install with
urpmi, run:
# urpmi flatpak
Add the Flathub repository
Flathub is the best place to get Flatpak apps. To enable it, run:
$ flatpak remote-add --if-not-exists flathub https://dl.flathub.org/repo/flathub.flatpakrepo
Restart
To complete setup, restart your system. Now all you have to do is install some apps!
Note: graphical installation of Flatpak apps may not be possible with Mageia.