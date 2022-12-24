VGrive

av Eduard Berloso Clarà
Installer
Google Drive client with automatic synchronization for Linux

VGrive is a client (back-end and front-end) for Google Drive made in Vala. Automatically detects changes in local and remote files and syncs them.

Endringer i versjon 1.6.1

omtrent 3 år siden
Installert størrelse~99 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse21 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner37 266
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Prosjektnettsidehttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive
Hjelphttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
Bistå oversettelsenhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/tree/master/po#readme
Innrapporter et problemhttps://github.com/bcedu/VGrive/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.vgrive

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.vgrive

Kjør

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.vgrive
Tags:
appdrivefilesgooglesharevala