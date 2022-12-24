VServer

av Eduard Berloso Clarà
Installer
Access your files from any device on the same network

VServer opens an http server in the desired folder. Very useful to share files in a easy and fast way. Do you have a film on the computer and you want to watch it on your mobile phone? Just start Vserver in you computer and go to the given link with the mobile phone, you will have the film right there!

It has been developed to follow the same behaviour than the wellknown python's simpleHTTPserver.

It also works throught comand line options. Try typing 'flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver --help' to learn more.

Endringer i versjon 1.6.1

over ett år siden
Installert størrelse~95 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse19 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner6 193
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Prosjektnettsidehttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer
Hjelphttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Bistå oversettelsenhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/tree/master/po#readme
Innrapporter et problemhttps://github.com/bcedu/ValaSimpleHTTPServer/issues
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver

Kjør

flatpak run com.github.bcedu.valasimplehttpserver
appfileshttpserversharevala