Relaxator

av Alex Kryuchkov
@alexkdeveloper on GitHub
Installer

Relax to soothing sounds

The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.

The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.

Endringer i versjon 1.0.8

3 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~57 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse57 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner3 034
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
Prosjektnettsidehttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator
Hjelphttp://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues
Innrapporter et problemhttps://github.com/alexkdeveloper/relaxator/issues/
Manifesthttps://github.com/flathub/com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Installasjoner siden begynnelsen

Manuell installasjon

Følg oppsettsveiledningen før du installerer

flatpak install flathub com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator

Kjør

flatpak run com.github.alexkdeveloper.relaxator