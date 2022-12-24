Relaxator
av Alex Kryuchkov
Relax to soothing sounds
The application will help you relieve the accumulated stress and relax.
The program includes the sounds of the forest, the sound of the surf and other sounds.
Endringer i versjon 1.0.8
3 måneder siden
Installert størrelse~57 MB
Nedlastingsstørrelse57 MB
Tilgjengelige arkitektureraarch64, x86_64
Installasjoner3 034
LisensGNU General Public License v3.0 or later
